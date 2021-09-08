Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Baker Hughes reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock worth $1,256,195,992. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,215 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,905 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -767.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.