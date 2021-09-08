Brokerages Anticipate Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Butterfly Network.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday.

BFLY opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.