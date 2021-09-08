Brokerages Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Announce -$1.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to post ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.06). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.07) to ($4.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.91.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.54. 239,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,873. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.80. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.78.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

