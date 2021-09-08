Brokerages Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post $29.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.90 million and the lowest is $18.90 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $98.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $119.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $158.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $165.72 million, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.17. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 89,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.