Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce earnings per share of $2.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Chevron posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,863.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,732,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,427,000 after purchasing an additional 42,249 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,529,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $103.64. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

