Brokerages Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report sales of $130.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.40 million. FibroGen reported sales of $44.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 196.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $268.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $354.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $251.92 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $466.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS.

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

