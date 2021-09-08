Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

