Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Information Services Group.

III has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Information Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Information Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 103,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of III traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. 6,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,137. The firm has a market cap of $363.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

