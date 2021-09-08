Brokerages Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post $210.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $224.80 million. LendingClub reported sales of $74.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $725.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $777.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other LendingClub news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,557 shares of company stock worth $236,440. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LC stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $33.30.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

