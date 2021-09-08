Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Brokerages expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.79 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $26.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.22 billion to $26.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.85 billion to $32.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 732,056 shares of company stock worth $182,371,962. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $265.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

