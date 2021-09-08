Bryan D. Anderson Sells 22,510 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SO stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,745,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Southern by 4.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in The Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 447,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,791,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

