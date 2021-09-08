BSCPAD Market Cap Reaches $133.62 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00004008 BTC on major exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $133.62 million and $13.60 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded up 88.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00133564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00189363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.04 or 0.07248752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,185.58 or 1.00234810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.16 or 0.00901001 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

