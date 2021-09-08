BTIG Research Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,150.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.60.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,897.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,706. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,940.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,786.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,552.72. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

