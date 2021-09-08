BTMX (BTMX) Market Cap Tops $345.10 Million

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00168074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.92 or 0.00716342 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

