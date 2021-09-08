Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,650 ($34.62).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNZL shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of BNZL traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,580 ($33.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,614.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,424.61. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

