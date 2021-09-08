CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.88.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,167 shares of company stock worth $2,655,022. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

