California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.33, but opened at $39.33. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. California Resources shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 2,461 shares trading hands.

In other California Resources news, Director William B. Roby purchased 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $300,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,051.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,510,182 shares of company stock valued at $115,133,707.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,268,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,993 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $8,922,000.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

