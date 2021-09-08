California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.00

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $65.35, with a volume of 2339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In related news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,336. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

