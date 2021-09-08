Callisto Network (CLO) Market Capitalization Tops $19.78 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $19.78 million and approximately $89,146.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.31 or 0.07543277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00127686 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

