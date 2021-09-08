Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $153.90

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.90 and last traded at $153.10, with a volume of 9880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,419,626 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

