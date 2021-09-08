Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$29.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $23.37. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cameco shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 202,835 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Cameco alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Cameco by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cameco by 1,685.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,223 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.