Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Camping World worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Camping World by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

