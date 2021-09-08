Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Down 5%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) fell 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.10. 31,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,629,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Canaan alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 4.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.