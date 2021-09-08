Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$61.04 and last traded at C$61.39. 650,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 337,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.15.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The company has a market cap of C$10.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

