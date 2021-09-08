Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Boosted by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.06.

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.33. The company had a trading volume of 190,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

