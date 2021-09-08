Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$152.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.20.

CNR stock traded down C$1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$154.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$136.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$137.50. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

