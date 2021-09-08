Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer Sells 12,233 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total transaction of C$531,291.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$890,856.67.
David Tuer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.76, for a total transaction of C$547,524.61.
- On Thursday, June 17th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total transaction of C$560,557.65.
Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.67 on Wednesday, hitting C$42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,169,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.82. The company has a market cap of C$50.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
