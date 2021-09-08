Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer Sells 12,233 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total transaction of C$531,291.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$890,856.67.

David Tuer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38.

On Tuesday, August 24th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38.

On Tuesday, August 10th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.76, for a total transaction of C$547,524.61.

On Thursday, June 17th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total transaction of C$560,557.65.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.67 on Wednesday, hitting C$42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,169,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.82. The company has a market cap of C$50.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.