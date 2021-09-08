Canal Insurance CO Takes $2.49 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,689,584. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

