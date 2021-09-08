Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.84

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.84 and last traded at C$43.79, with a volume of 32867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.68.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 123.79%.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.