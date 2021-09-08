Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. Analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $211,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

