Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) CEO Darren Jamison Buys 7,500 Shares

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) CEO Darren Jamison bought 7,500 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $31,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CGRN traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,358. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67. Capstone Green Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 26.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.66%. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

