Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in CVS Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CVS Health by 57.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.11. 152,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,532. The company has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.