Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 225,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

