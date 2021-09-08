Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 7,289 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 362,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,317,432. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $227.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $956,254 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

