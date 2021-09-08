Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after acquiring an additional 321,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $296,907,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.39. 66,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $187.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.07.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

