Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading 11.3% Higher

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)’s share price traded up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.25. 1,506,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,146% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

