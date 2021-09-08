CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,738,000 after acquiring an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after buying an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,706,000 after buying an additional 430,407 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $97,982,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,719,000 after buying an additional 356,855 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.72 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,265,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,945,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,651. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

