Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Shares Down 5.7%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

About Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Corporate. The Financial Services segment comprises of banking activities and corporate services. The Corporate segment includes executive management, administrative and general corporate costs.

