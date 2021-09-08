Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.87 and last traded at $28.01. 7,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 769,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

