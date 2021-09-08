Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Brokerages predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report $3.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $11.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS.

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.11 and its 200 day moving average is $207.71. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

