Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.71.
In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.09.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
