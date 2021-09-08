Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

Catena Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services markets. It attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization and pay-per-click. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Serbia, Italy, Malta, Japan, and Canada.

