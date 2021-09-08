Catex Token (CATT) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Catex Token has a market cap of $1.51 million and $4,242.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00153727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.57 or 0.00728171 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.