CBC.network (CBC) Price Reaches $0.0480 on Major Exchanges

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and $90,435.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CBC.network has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00156952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00732541 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

