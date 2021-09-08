CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 86,317 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

