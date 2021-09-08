CCUniverse (UVU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 31.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $13,964.77 and $18.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005669 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000193 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.