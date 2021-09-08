Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Celanese worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE opened at $152.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $102.72 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

