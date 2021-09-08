Celo (CELO) Price Hits $4.31 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $4.31 or 0.00009361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $176.03 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00187869 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.58 or 0.07250487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.42 or 1.00163169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.00902133 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

