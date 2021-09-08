CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQU) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 269,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 135,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.