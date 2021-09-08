Centaur (CNTR) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $387,075.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00058801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00175203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.03 or 0.00724900 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,333,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

